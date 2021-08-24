 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Empanada challenge returns to Atlantic City's Chelsea neighborhood
0 comments

Empanada challenge returns to Atlantic City's Chelsea neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
CW7A3194.JPG

Employees from Boom Market Cafe set up their empanada display as part of a monthlong contest among restaurants in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City.

 Buzz Keough, Staff Writer

Wednesday will be just like Tuesday, with heat and humidity taking control. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the heat will peak Thursday. Tune in to see what will happen after that, including a pair of cooler than average summer days in the forecast.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. announced Tuesday that the empanada contest in the Chelsea neighborhood will return in September.

The second annual Empanada Challenge is intended to support local businesses while highlighting cultural diversity, officials said in a news release.

To participate, voters need to buy and taste an empanada from two or more of the 10 participating restaurants anytime in September, then vote for their favorite at chelseaedc.org.

Participating restaurants include Boom Food Market, Chismosa’s Kitchen at Celebrity Corner, El Gran Chalan, El Patron Restaurant & Bar, Lenox Café, Mexico Restaurant & Bar, Mr. Taco, Queens and Sabor Salvadoreno.

Also participating is Rincón Catracho, last year's winner, which garnered 34.5% of 2,091 community votes.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News