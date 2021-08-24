Empanada challenge returns to Atlantic City's Chelsea neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. announced Tuesday that the empanada contest in the Chelsea neighborhood will return in September.
The second annual Empanada Challenge is intended to support local businesses while highlighting cultural diversity, officials said in a news release.
To participate, voters need to buy and taste an empanada from two or more of the 10 participating restaurants anytime in September, then vote for their favorite at chelseaedc.org.
Participating restaurants include Boom Food Market, Chismosa’s Kitchen at Celebrity Corner, El Gran Chalan, El Patron Restaurant & Bar, Lenox Café, Mexico Restaurant & Bar, Mr. Taco, Queens and Sabor Salvadoreno.
Also participating is Rincón Catracho, last year's winner, which garnered 34.5% of 2,091 community votes.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.