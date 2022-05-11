 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emergency training planned at Atlantic City International Airport

  • 0
Atlantic City airport commerce

Around Atlantic City International Airport is the land of opportunity. Atlantic County and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance are seeking proposals to develop 1.5 million square feet of cargo and facility space on 400 acres.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will perform a full-scale emergency exercise Saturday to help gage the response to a large emergency, the airport said Wednesday.

The public and air travelers may see see an increased amount of emergency vehicles Saturday morning at the airport and should not be alarmed, the airport said.

Departures and arrivals should not be affected by the training exercise, the airport said.

— Eric Conklin

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County’s seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Strained supply chains: U.S. braces for continued disruptions

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News