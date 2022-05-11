Emergency training planned at Atlantic City International Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will perform a full-scale emergency exercise Saturday to help gage the response to a large emergency, the airport said Wednesday.
The public and air travelers may see see an increased amount of emergency vehicles Saturday morning at the airport and should not be alarmed, the airport said.
Departures and arrivals should not be affected by the training exercise, the airport said.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.