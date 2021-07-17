Emergency phone alerts to be sent out for 'destructive' severe thunderstorms

The long, loud beep your mobile device makes when tornado or hurricane warnings are issued will now also blare right before the most dangerous thunderstorms roll through your neighborhood.
Beginning on or shortly after July 28, the Wireless Emergency Alert (EAS) system will be active for severe thunderstorm warnings that are assigned the "destructive" threat level category by the National Weather Service ( NWS).
The destructive level will be the most severe of the three that will be used by the NWS in Mount Holly, which covers 16 of 21 counties in New Jersey, all of Delaware and the Philadelphia metropolitan area.
When wind gusts of 80 mph or greater and/or 2.75 diameter (baseball sized) hail or larger is expected, the EAS alerts will go off to all mobile devices in that warning region. .
The other two severe thunderstorm levels will be "considerable," with wind gusts over 70 mph and hail over 1.75 in diameter (golf ball-size), as well as "base," with 60 mph or greater wind gusts and hail over 1 inch in diameter (quarter sized). Only one of the wind or hail criteria needs to be met in order to be issued the higher threat level. For example, a storm with forecasted 90 mph winds, but 2 inch hail would be a destructive storm, prompting EAS alerts.
Don't expect to hear the EAS siren often, though. Severe thunderstorm warnings that meet destructive criteria are rare. Out of the 1365 severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the NWS Mount Holly between April 26, 2016 and July 14, 2021, only 0.44% of them had 80 mph winds forecasted in the warning, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. A warning for hail at or above 2.75 inches was never issued during that time.
This is all part of the NWS improvements to the way alerts and forecasts are communicated to the public. These new, impact-based warnings, will have tags for considerable or destructive levels at the bottom of the severe thunderstorm warnings.
Special weather statements which are used to highlight nuisance weather are also being reformatted for strong thunderstorms, below severe weather criteria. These will also be changed to an impact based format that will plainly state what the hazard is, the source of which the hazard is being detected, as well as its impact on the community.
The National Weather Service will make a major change in 2024 that will discontinue the use …
In 2024, the NWS will be removing all weather advisories from its toolkit, swapping it in favor of to be determined "plain language statements". The goal is to place more emphasis on the watches and warnings, which highlight direct risk to life and property. An advisory is issued for nuisance, but not destructive, weather events.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
