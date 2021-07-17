Emergency phone alerts to be sent out for 'destructive' severe thunderstorms

The long, loud beep your mobile device makes when tornado or hurricane warnings are issued will now also blare right before the most dangerous thunderstorms roll through your neighborhood.

Beginning on or shortly after July 28, the Wireless Emergency Alert (EAS) system will be active for severe thunderstorm warnings that are assigned the "destructive" threat level category by the National Weather Service ( NWS).

The destructive level will be the most severe of the three that will be used by the NWS in Mount Holly, which covers 16 of 21 counties in New Jersey, all of Delaware and the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

When wind gusts of 80 mph or greater and/or 2.75 diameter (baseball sized) hail or larger is expected, the EAS alerts will go off to all mobile devices in that warning region. .

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other two severe thunderstorm levels will be "considerable," with wind gusts over 70 mph and hail over 1.75 in diameter (golf ball-size), as well as "base," with 60 mph or greater wind gusts and hail over 1 inch in diameter (quarter sized). Only one of the wind or hail criteria needs to be met in order to be issued the higher threat level. For example, a storm with forecasted 90 mph winds, but 2 inch hail would be a destructive storm, prompting EAS alerts.