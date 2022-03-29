Emergency department at Cape Regional to be renamed after $3M gift

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A $3 million gift will mean a new name for the revamped emergency department at Cape Regional Medical Center, and a big head start to a $12 million fundraising campaign by the Cape Regional Foundation.

The donation, recently announced by hospital officials, will mean the department will be renamed the Larry L. Luing Emergency Department. Luing was a longtime summer resident in Stone Harbor who died in 2016.

The project, which will also include an updated and expanded radiology department, follows the opening of the 19,000-square-foot Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center last May and will be the latest big investment in Cape May County’s only hospital. The total cost of the upcoming work is estimated at $19.9 million.

Work will include adding dedicated radiology equipment to the emergency department.

Moving surgery to the new center has freed up space to update and expand the emergency department and the radiology department. The radiology department expansion includes a new interventional radiology suite, CT scan, special procedures suite and fluoroscopy suite, according to hospital officials.

The emergency department will increase to 42 beds from 33, said Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System.

“We’re very excited about our new construction,” she said.

Plans still need the approval of the state Department of Health and the Department of Community Affairs, hospital officials said.

“We are hopeful we will get all those approvals within 90 days, and we hope to start work this summer,” said Tom Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation, which raises funds to support Cape Regional Medical Center.

He said the work on the radiology department will take about seven months, and then the work on the emergency department can begin. That work is estimated to take an additional seven months. With the surgery center moved to the new building, the emergency department can continue in its current location until the work is completed.

Cape May County only has about 92,000 residents year-round, but on summer weekends, that number can climb to more than a million. The hospital must be ready to deal with the annual influx, Carrocino said, which includes adding staff each summer. The expanded emergency department is needed, she said.

“We will absolutely fill these bays,” Carrocino said. Piratzky added the year-round population has grown and some previous summer residents now stay in Cape communities for more of the year as remote work becomes more practical and accepted.

The existing emergency department needs more clinical space and dedicated radiology technology and equipment, Carrocino said. That will allow staff to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from life-threatening illnesses and injuries to minor medical problems.

“This very exciting project will continue to enhance our mission to provide the highest quality health care to the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” she said.

The plans incorporate lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Carrocino said, including a negative-pressure room that can be used in cases of highly transmissible airborne illnesses.

Luing’s sons Kevin, Randy, Timothy and Brian notified Cape Regional of their plans to donate the funds through a family foundation Luing established in 1998.

“Through the Larry L. Luing Family Foundation, we look to honor our father and recognize his love for Cape May County with this gift to establish the Larry L. Luing Emergency Department at Cape Regional Medical Center,” Luing’s sons said in a statement. “The recent COVID‐19 pandemic has highlighted the need for more space at the medical center.”

Larry Luing first came to Stone Harbor for the weekend in 1966. The next year, he rented a vacation house with his family, and then in 1971, he bought the Keystone Court Apartments at 94th Street and Second Avenue. His family spent summers in one of the six apartments where they helped clean and maintain units between guests, according to family members.

He purchased other houses in the resort, and other apartments and business, including The Leeward Condominium, which opened in 1985.

Luing was the president of Berkeley College, with campuses in New York and New Jersey. During his time there, he helped transform it into a four-year school. He worked at the school for 46 years, according to information from the family. He is also a Korean War veteran. Family members said he always considered Stone Harbor home.

“We are proud to associate our father’s name with Cape Regional Medical Center and hope that our gift will inspire others to step forward,” reads the statement from the Luing family.

