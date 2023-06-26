Cape Regional Medical Center recently held a dedication ceremony for the newly named and expanded Larry L. Luing Emergency Department at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
The Luing family attended the June 10 ceremony at the Emergency Department.
The Larry L. Luing Family Foundation donated $3 million toward the $19.9 million Emergency Department and Radiology Services expansion project. The expansion includes the addition of nine emergency department patient bays; dedicated ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scan; a new state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite; and more.
Kevin, Timothy, and Brian Luing and their extended family were joined by Cape Regional staff and board members, as well as Stone Harbor Mayor Judith M. Davie-Dunhour.
“Through the Larry L. Luing Family Foundation, we look to honor our father and recognize his love for Cape May County with this gift to establish the Larry L. Luing Emergency Department at Cape Regional Medical Center,” stated Kevin Luing, Tim Luing and Brian Luing in a release. “As we’ve seen through the decades, the Emergency Department serves not only the residents of the county but also the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the county during the summer."
