ATLANTIC CITY — New public safety and health problems are being found regularly at Atlantic City Housing Authority properties, but details are not being shared with the public, officials said during Thursday night's board meeting.

Those details were only discussed in executive session, "on advice of counsel," Purchasing Agent Jerry Volpe said during the meeting.

"The emergency declaration is ongoing, and significant emergencies are still taking place which you will be hearing about in more detail (in closed session)," Volpe told the board.

"In general there have been significant dollars authorized and purchase orders issued for mold remediation, repair and renovation work for a multitude of other emergency contracts," Volpe said. "It seems to be an emergency of the hour. I was going to say of the day, now it's happening by the hour — most recently in the last 45 minutes."

In response to a public session question, part-time interim Executive Director John Clarke acknowledged there is a gas leak in Stanley Holmes Village that required turning off service to some residents.

Residents in other Housing Authority buildings around the city have also described a lack of proper heat and hot water and gas line issues. The authority runs eight complexes in the city.

Atlantic City briefs: Another Stanley Holmes Village heat loss fixed Stanley Holmes Village lost heat and hot water again Friday, and it took until Monday for th…

Clarke said the problem with gas lines at Stanley Holmes was still being worked on Thursday evening, but he did not provide further details or an estimate of when it will be fixed.

Gas line issues have been a problem at Stanley Holmes Village for a long time.

In December, a Superior Court judge ordered the Housing Authority to provide details about the condition of gas lines to a group of about 80 residents who are suing over conditions there, but that information has not been provided, according to Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services.

"We have received only very minimal information about what is going on," Pomar said Friday. "This is a real concern because many of our clients have already been very worried about the safety of the gas lines in light of what happened last fall and we want to be able to provide them with more information."

Last fall, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto ordered the authority to explain to plaintiffs’ attorneys “the reason for the termination of gas service to the block of houses on the 300 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, the basis for the issuance of the notice to the occupants that the gas lines were so corroded that repairs could not be made while the units were occupied, and that the occupant households would need to be relocated, and the basis for its determination that gas service could be restored.”

South Jersey Legal Services is representing the residents who are suing.

Problems found in more Atlantic City Housing Authority buildings ATLANTIC CITY — Lack of hot water and a crumbling façade are worrying residents of two more …

At least two high-rise buildings in the Housing Authority's portfolio have scaffolding up around them, to protect passersby from falling debris until façade repairs are done.

"We’ve had a ton of wind and other challenges. We are making repairs and scaffolding was put up because of some brick components and brick work needed to be done, but it was put aside after COVID because of the zero-threshold restrictions," Clarke said. "The projects will resume in the summer and spring of this year."

Clarke said an engineering report on the buildings affected was done, and promised to provide it soon.

More than 100 appliances to replace broken ones at Stanley Holmes Village and perhaps elsewhere came in Thursday, Volpe said. Many residents have been waiting months for new stoves, ovens and refrigerators.

Volpe also said the authority has ordered major circulation pumps for the large old boilers that provide heat and hot water to Stanley Holmes Village. The boilers have been fixed and are now working well, but residents lost heat and hot water last weekend when underground pipes burst.

The pipes were installed between the 1930s and 1950s as the complex was built and expanded.

"We have substantial water leakage as a result of those pumps being very, very old and were never maintained — the whole history we've talked about ad nauseum," Volpe said. "One problem creates another problem."

Once new pumps go in there may be new pipe leaks as a result of increased pressure, he warned.

Regarding gas lines, "we are currently working on a number of areas that have gas issues," Volpe said, adding those details would also be provided in closed session.

The board passed its 2023-24 budget with no discussion, and no information on the size of the budget was provided. When asked, Clarke said details on the budget would be provided once it is approved by the state Department of Community Affairs.

After coming back from executive session, board attorney Rick DeLucry said the board discussed personnel, contracts and matters affecting public safety and property.

"Further information will be provided when there is no longer a need for confidentiality," DeLucry said.