Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos treated donors to dinners in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Just about everyone makes it to Atlantic City at some point, and embattled freshman House member U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-NY, was here this summer cultivating donors, according to federal election filing reports.

But he never contacted the local Republican organization, said Atlantic County GOP Chair Doug Purdy on Wednesday.

And the amounts he spent on dinners do not suggest a large turnout.

Santos is accused of lying about his background and experience, including his ancestry and education, according to news reports.

He has admitted to lying about his biography and is reported to be under investigation by U.S., state, county and Brazilian officials.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Santos spent $1,084.99 on dinner at Hell's Kitchen Gordon Ramsey Pub & Grill at Caesar's Atlantic City, $659.99 at Il Mulino at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and $537.53 on a two-night stay at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Politico reported the Santos visit on Tuesday.

"We had no knowledge of it," Purdy said in a telephone interview. "He never contacted us."

He either brought his own supporters from in and around his district, which covers parts of Long Island and Queens, New York City, or he invited local individuals on his own, Purdy surmised.

But Purdy hasn't heard from anyone who was invited.

The list of individual donors from New Jersey on Santos's FEC reports are few and far between.

Vernon Hill II, of Moorestown, who made a fortune in the banking industry, is listed as donating or helping to organize donations of a total of about $7,600.

Hill is identified as representing Site Development, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

"He is very generous with people he supports," Purdy said of Hill. "If he liked him (Santos) it would have been a lot more than that."

Hill was recently forced out of leadership of Republic Bank by Democratic power broker and businessman George Norcross.

Earlier this month, Nassau County Republican Party on Wednesday called on Santos to resign from office. Santos has repeatedly said he will not resign.

Despite the issues, Santos was tapped to serve on two House panels: the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.