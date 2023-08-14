NORTH WILDWOOD — Electricians gathered Saturday to donate $30,000 to a Philadelphia police survivors fund in memory of two fallen officers.
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 presented the donation during its “Land Down Under” fundraising event at Keenan’s Irish Pub on Olde New Jersey Avenue, the union said Monday in a news release. The Philadephia-based electrical workers union also gave $1,000 to the North Wildwood Police Department.
The main donation was given to the FOP Lodge 5 Survivors Fund in honor of Frank King and Henry Gonski.
King was retired from the Philadelphia Police Department in 1998 when he was fatally shot during a foiled attempted robbery of a bar. King’s son, Tommy, who is a Local 98 member, accepted the gift on his father’s behalf.
Gonski was off duty in June 2022 when a speeding motorist slammed into his car near his Philadelphia home, killing him.
Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin
