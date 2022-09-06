Electrical substation work forces closure of two Cape May roads for weeks

Parts of Elmira Street in Cape May and Leaming Avenue in West Cape May will be closed from Wednesday through Oct. 15 so workers can install new poles and other infrastructure near Cape May's electrical substation, Atlantic City Electric said Tuesday.

Atlantic City Electric said it is upgrading and modernizing its substation on Elmira Street to improve reliability for thousands of customers in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point, as well as visitors.

The new facility will reduce the impacts of severe storms, leading to fewer storm-related outages, according to the utility.

The closures will affect Elmira Street north of Venice Avenue and Leaming Avenue south of Park Boulevard, the utility said.

Crews will use a crane to install new utility poles, wires and associated energy infrastructure close to the substation.

Atlantic City Electric said it is committed to minimizing impacts on local traffic, businesses and the community, and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of local residents as it performs the work.

Completion is expected by May 2023.

For more information, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability or contact Atlantic City Electric at 609-909-3930 or cmsubreliability@exeloncorp.com.