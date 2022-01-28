Electrical malfunction suspected in Egg Harbor Township apartment fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An apartment fire late Thursday night is suspected of being caused by an electrical malfunction, police Lt. Robert Gray said Friday.
The fire happened at the Tilton Garden Apartment Complex on Larue Avenue in the township's Cardiff section.
The Farmington Fire Department was called to help Cardiff firefighters working to control the blaze.
No injuries were reported, Gray said.
Gray did not provide information about the apartment's address or if anyone is displaced by the blaze.
The Cardiff Volunteer Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
