Electric vehicle fast charging station open on AC Expressway

A fast-charging station for electric vehicles is now open at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway, where drivers can access four 200 kW fast charging stalls, according to a press release issued Thursday by the company that owns and operates them.

Los Angeles based EVgo, which calls itself the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, now runs 17 locations across New Jersey, the company said. Six are along the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

“This new charging station at Farley Travel Plaza will provide EV drivers with convenient and reliable charging service,” said South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director, Stephen F. Dougherty in the press release.

The SJTA owns and operates the Expressway as well as the Atlantic City International Airport.

Dougherty called the station an additional amenity for the rest stop at milepost 21.3, along with the food, ATM, gift shop, picnic areas and gas station there.

Drivers use the EVgo app, EVgo program card or a credit card to use the service.

EVgo account holders will get lower charging rates and earn rewards points after every charge, the company said, which can be redeemed for charging credit, the company said.

The station was built in conjunction with Nissan and funded in part by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's It Pay$ to Plug In program, EVgo said.

The state Board of Public Utilities in May approved nearly $1.1 million in grants for electric vehicle charging stations in multi-dwelling housing complexes.

NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso has said the charger program promotes equitable EV use by making chargers available in places where people live but would not otherwise have access to overnight charging.

“Encouraging the use of electric vehicles ... will bring us closer to meeting Governor Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” Fiordaliso said in May.

The state also provides incentives to buy electric vehicles through the DEP's Charge Up Program, now in its third year.

In the first two years the State helped residents buy more than 13,000 vehicles, according to governor's office. This year's incentives are up to $4,000 for vehicles with MSRP’s under $45,000 and up to $2,000 for vehicles with an MSRP between $45,000 and $55,000.

In July the state launched the new Residential EV Charger Incentive Program, with a $250 rebate for a home charger. The program can be combined with the already existing utility programs, which may cover installation costs, according to the state.

For more information, visit njcleanenergy.com/ev.

Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.