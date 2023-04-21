ATLANTIC CITY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is awarding the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority money to build two electric vehicle charging stations at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Convention Center management on Friday also said Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, has given the building's sustainability initiatives a "gold" rating.

“The LEED gold re-certification of the Atlantic City Convention Center can be attributed to the efforts of each department within the venue to reduce its carbon footprint,” said Jim McDonald, the Convention Center's general manager. “We are grateful for the commitment the CRDA has made to continue to fund energy-efficient capital improvements that will ultimately improve the community in which we operate.”

The stations should be ready for visitor use by this summer, McDonald said.

The charging stations will be branded by the Internal Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 351 union.

“IBEW 351 is proud to partner with OVG360 on this new initiative,” said IBEW 351’s Daniel Cosner, business manager and financial secretary. “The Atlantic City Convention Center will offer a convenient public charging station for those who drive EVs into the city.”

Officials said OVG360, a division of the Oak View Group that oversees the Convention Center's operations, continues to pursue energy- and cost-efficient upgrades.

Since its first certification in 2019, the Convention Center continues to undergo energy-efficient efforts, including capital improvement projects to replace outdated heating and cooling equipment with high-efficiency air conditioning and upgraded exterior LED platform lighting at the attached NJ Transit Rail Terminal, officials said.