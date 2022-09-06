 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Electric substation work forces closure of two Cape May roads for weeks

  • 0
Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

Parts of Elmira Street in Cape May and Leaming Avenue in West Cape May will be closed from Wednesday through Oct. 15 so workers can install new poles and other infrastructure near Cape May's electrical substation, Atlantic City Electric said Tuesday.

Atlantic City Electric said it is upgrading and modernizing its substation on Elmira Street to improve reliability for thousands of customers in Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point, as well as visitors.

The new facility will reduce the impacts of severe storms, leading to fewer storm-related outages, according to the utility.

The closures will affect Elmira Street north of Venice Avenue and Leaming Avenue south of Park Boulevard, the utility said.

Crews will use a crane to install new utility poles, wires and associated energy infrastructure close to the substation.

People are also reading…

Atlantic City Electric said it is committed to minimizing impacts on local traffic, businesses and the community, and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of local residents as it performs the work.

Completion is expected by May 2023.

For more information, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability or contact Atlantic City Electric at 609-909-3930 or cmsubreliability@exeloncorp.com.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News