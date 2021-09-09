Elections board faces possible emergency move due to power cutoff

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The most recent extension came at a cost of $85,585.

Previously, the board operated out of the renovated historic county jail in Mays Landing, a small stone structure where many offices were in former inmate cells. There was one meeting room, but it was nowhere near large enough for the extra staff needed in November 2020, let alone the additional space for proper social distancing.

"The Board of Elections commissioners are aware of the situation and are awaiting word from the county administration as to how the issue will be addressed," Caterson said in an email late Thursday.

The building has two other main tenants. There are state offices on the ground floor, and an IRS office is on the second floor.

While this year's election, in which there will be nine days of early voting on machines and Election Day machine voting, is not expected to generate anywhere near as many paper vote-by-mail ballots, there is still a need for expanded space for social distancing as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The elections board is responsible for recruiting and training poll workers, receiving vote-by-mail ballots and counting them as well as counting paper provisional ballots, and more.