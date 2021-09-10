Elections board avoids move in middle of poll worker training, as landlord pays electric bill

MAYS LANDING — The owner of the building housing the Atlantic County Board of Elections wired a payment Friday toward his $100,000 outstanding electric bill.

The payment was made just in time to avoid a power shutoff and an emergency move by the Board of Elections as election season heats up, officials said.

"The electric company said we will know more on Monday, but it did get a wire transfer," county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said.

The forced move would have come as the board was training poll workers for nine days of early voting with new e-poll books and new voting machines, and as it prepares to begin picking up paper vote-by-mail ballots from drop boxes around the county.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to voters by the county clerk Sept. 18, and the board will begin collecting them for processing and eventual counting Sept. 20.

DelRosso said Atlantic City Electric sent an email to county counsel saying everything is good until Sept. 20, and will be OK through the lease term to Dec. 31 if the wire transfer clears Monday.

"All I need is through the year," said Board Chair Lynn Caterson. "Now we can calmly find a place forever."