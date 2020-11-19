 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election results expected to be certified Friday, with audit of vote to follow
0 comments
top story

Election results expected to be certified Friday, with audit of vote to follow

{{featured_button_text}}
111420_nws_nationalguard

On Nov.13 2020, at the office of the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections in Mays Landing, National Guard members, who helped vet 9,000 provisional ballots, load boxes of election materials into three jitneys where they are shuttled over to the Atlantic Ave. site in Mays Landing.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Election officials in the region expect to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election Friday, the deadline for certification, they reported Thursday evening.

But there will be no relaxation for county boards of elections — the entities that have counted tens of thousands of paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots cast in each county. Now, they have to prepare to audit 2% of the vote, said Atlantic County Board Clerk Sue Sandman.

"All the ballots we did we put into batches of 200," Sandman said of preparation for the audit. Each batch was numbered.

There will be a random drawing, and batch numbers will be pulled for 2% of the batches — that's about 14 batches of the roughly 700 — which will be hand counted to make sure the results are the same as the machine results, she said.

Gov. Phil Murphy originally gave boards until Dec. 4 to finish the audit but is expected to extend that to Dec. 11, officials said.

"It will be good for people to know — to give them some confidence with how the process works," Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Still, the certification will be a big milestone.

"We have finished counting all ballots as of yesterday afternoon," Cape May County Registrar Mike Kennedy said Thursday in an email. "The Clerk’s Office will be posting the results, and we certify the election tomorrow."

Cumberland County's Board of Elections was slow to get started counting its ballots and fell behind other counties for a time but has caught up, officials said.

"The election results were uploaded last evening after the Board of Elections presented our office with their final count," Cumberland County Clerk Celeste Riley said Thursday in an email. 

Voters had until late Wednesday to respond to "cure" letters sent to them requesting a clarified signature and proof of identity, in order for their ballots to be counted. Those whose vote-by-mail and provisional ballots were not signed or which had signatures that did not match those on file got the letters.

The Atlantic County Board of Elections had sent out about 1,700 cure letters and received more than 600 back; Cape May County's board sent out 523 and received responses on 343; and Cumberland County's board sent out 775 and got responses from 304, according to spokespeople.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Atlantic County clerk was still reviewing some later arriving hand-count numbers from the Board of Elections before putting the results online.  

Hundreds of provisional ballots had to be hand counted — mostly the result of people going to the wrong polling place in Atlantic City and voting in a ward race they should not have voted in, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said. For those voters, their ward votes could not be counted, but the rest of the votes on the ballot could be. A scanner could not be used in that circumstance, Caterson said. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Votes cast and turnout

ATLANTIC COUNTY TURNOUT: 70%

Ballots Cast: 143,074*

Registered Voters: 205,161

website: atlanticcountyclerk.org/elections-2/elections-results

CAPE MAY COUNTY TURNOUT: 77.81%

Ballots Cast: 58,693

Registered Voters: 75,436

Website: 

results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Cape_May/107167/web.264614/#/summary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY TURNOUT 70.86%

Ballots Cast: 63,579

Registered Voters: 89,731

website: results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Cumberland/107141/web.264614/#/summary

Source: County clerks offices

*Atlantic County numbers had not been updated with final counts as of Thursday evening

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News