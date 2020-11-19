Election results expected to be certified Friday, with audit of vote to follow

Cumberland County's Board of Elections was slow to get started counting its ballots and fell behind other counties for a time but has caught up, officials said.

"The election results were uploaded last evening after the Board of Elections presented our office with their final count," Cumberland County Clerk Celeste Riley said Thursday in an email.

Voters had until late Wednesday to respond to "cure" letters sent to them requesting a clarified signature and proof of identity, in order for their ballots to be counted. Those whose vote-by-mail and provisional ballots were not signed or which had signatures that did not match those on file got the letters.

The Atlantic County Board of Elections had sent out about 1,700 cure letters and received more than 600 back; Cape May County's board sent out 523 and received responses on 343; and Cumberland County's board sent out 775 and got responses from 304, according to spokespeople.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Atlantic County clerk was still reviewing some later arriving hand-count numbers from the Board of Elections before putting the results online.