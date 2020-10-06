Election expenses keep mounting, along with grants

Atlantic County Deputy Clerk Michael Sommers said Tuesday that all Atlantic County ballots are in transit to voters, and many have already been delivered. If you have not gotten your ballot by early next week, contact his office at 609-909-5839.

To help curtail some of the additional expenses for this election, the Board of Elections received a Center for Tech and Civic Life grant of about $150,000. The board plans to use the money to buy a $58,000 scanner for counting ballots, seven new secure drop boxes for $37,500 to supplement the 13 already installed that were provided by the state, and a $16,000 opening/stamping machine, said Republican Clerk of the Board Sue Sandman. The board hopes enough will be left over to purchase a truck with a lift for transporting the contents of the drop boxes.

One of those additional drop boxes will go to Stockton University and one to Atlantic Cape Community College. They should be delivered by Oct. 22, Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said.

The board also found out recently it qualifies for a federal Help America Vote Act physical security grant to pay for round-the-clock security guards and cameras at its new rental space, where about 60 temporary workers will process and count paper vote-by-mail ballots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}