Elderly pedestrian struck and killed by car on Route 40 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Ortiz, 56, of Atlantic City, stopped and remained on scene at 9:23 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 40 at milepost 62.4, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Ortiz was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries that were not life-threatening, Fair said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An initial investigation by Officer Eric Knuttel found the pedestrian was crossing Route 40 in the left lane when she was struck, Fair said. It is believed she was going to attempt to climb over the concrete median barrier to cross the road.

Next of kin has not been located, Fair said. Police did not release where she lived. The cause of the crash is under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.