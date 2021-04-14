 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elderly pedestrian struck and killed by car on Route 40 in Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

Elderly pedestrian struck and killed by car on Route 40 in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Ortiz, 56, of Atlantic City, stopped and remained on scene at 9:23 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 40 at milepost 62.4, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.

Ortiz was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries that were not life-threatening, Fair said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An initial investigation by Officer Eric Knuttel found the pedestrian was crossing Route 40 in the left lane when she was struck, Fair said. It is believed she was going to attempt to climb over the concrete median barrier to cross the road.

Next of kin has not been located, Fair said. Police did not release where she lived. The cause of the crash is under investigation with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411. Begin the text with ACPD.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News