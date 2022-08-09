Eighth Street bridge in Folsom closing for emergency repairs

FOLSOM — Traffic will be barred from passing over the borough's Eighth Street bridge due to emergency repairs beginning Monday, Atlantic County officials said.
The road closure is expected to last until Sept. 14, officials said Tuesday in a news release.
After the repairs are finished, the bridge will reopen to local traffic. Weight limits will be enacted for heavy trucks while a replacement bridge's design is completed, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
