The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Unite Here Local 54 and others will hold a food distribution event Thursday at Bader Field for unemployed hospitality industry workers and Atlantic City residents.
It's the eighth food event held at the former airport off Albany Avenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in thousands of casino workers being laid off, not all of whom were brought back when casinos reopened in a limited capacity in early July.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. The distribution is drive-up only and is first-come, first-serve. Registration is suggested and can be completed
at eventbrite.com.
nws_food
Volunteers help with food distribution during the third installment of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cars started lining up at7:30 this morning for the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cars started lining up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to receive food during a donation event for casino workers at Bader Field in Atlantic City.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
A volunteer helps with food distribution during the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Maryann Ramos gives the thumbs up as she volunteers during the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Gary Wilcockson and Mike Marotta of union 917 help distribute food to casino workers during the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Volunteers help with food distribution during the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Cars started lining up at 7:30 a.m. for the third distribution of food to casino worker at Bader Field. Atlantic City, NJ. May 28, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Gary Wilcockson, left, and Mike Marotta load up a car Thursday at Bader Field.
Kristian Gonyea
Mayra Gonzalez, 40, of Pleasantville, volunteers at the food drives while she remains furloughed from her job at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Kristian Gonyea
