Food is distributed to out-of-work casino employees Aug. 20 at Bader Field in Atlantic City.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Unite Here Local 54 and others will hold a food distribution event Thursday at Bader Field for unemployed hospitality industry workers and Atlantic City residents.

It's the eighth food event held at the former airport off Albany Avenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in thousands of casino workers being laid off, not all of whom were brought back when casinos reopened in a limited capacity in early July.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. The distribution is drive-up only and is first-come, first-serve. Registration is suggested and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

