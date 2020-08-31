The Community Food Bank of New Jersey along with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Local 54 and others will hold a food distribution event at Bader Field on Thursday for unemployed hospitality industry workers and Atlantic City residents.
It's the eighth event held at Bader Field since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. The distribution is drive-up only and is first-come, first-serve. Registration is required and can be completed here.
