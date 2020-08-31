AC Food

The CRDA, Community Food Bank of NJ-Southern branch, AFL-CIO, Unite Here Local 54 are all partners in organizing food distribution event for out of work casino employees and Atlantic City residents at Bader Field, Atlantic City Thursday Aug 20, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey along with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Local 54 and others will hold a food distribution event at Bader Field on Thursday for unemployed hospitality industry workers and Atlantic City residents.

It's the eighth event held at Bader Field since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. The distribution is drive-up only and is first-come, first-serve. Registration is required and can be completed here.

