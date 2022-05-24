Eighteen vacant Atlantic City beach block lots to be auctioned off

ATLANTIC CITY — Some of Atlantic City's most vexingly vacant real estate will be auctioned off this week.

Eighteen vacant lots on beach blocks in the northern end of the resort city, alongside Vermont, Victoria and Rhode Island avenues, and on Hygeia Place, will be auctioned off separately, online, through 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Max Spann Real Estate and Auction company.

The lots are tucked between Ocean Casino Resort and the distinctive curved apartment building known as the Ocean at 101 Boardwalk, where the Boardwalk turns to parallel the inlet, across from Brigantine.

The area, known as both the Southeast Inlet and North Beach, has been the subject of numerous stalled redevelopment efforts that have left swaths of mostly vacant land with ocean views. The lots are all owned by a private partnership that is breaking up, said Bob Dann, an executive with the Spann company.

In recent years, though, the Boardwalk has been completely rebuilt all the way to Gardner's Basin; a new market-rate rental apartment building, 600 NoBe at 600 Atlantic Ave., has opened; and new amenities such as North Beach Mini Golf have opened.

The company is describing the auction as an absolute auction in which the 18 lots will be sold individually to the highest bidder at any price. The lots are part of an Economic Opportunity Zone.

The auction highlights the relative difficulty Atlantic City has had in developing beachfront and beach-block land that sells for premium prices in other shore towns. Dann predicted that these prime lots would sell easily.

"The whole East Coast is hot," he said.

Additional information is available at 888-299-1438 or by emailing auctions@maxspann.com.