For more than a week, there have been no reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Atlantic County.
On Sunday, county health officials announced the eighth consecutive day without a COVID-19 related death, the longest such streak since the first reported county resident death in April.
Prior to Sunday, the county went four days without a COVID-related death in mid-July. There was also three consecutive days without a death in early-June and at the end of July. In mid-June, there was a period where there were no deaths on five of eight days.
Since the onset of the pandemic, county officials have reported a total of 241 related deaths.
Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday. Three of the new cases were from men between the ages of 38 and 56, and the remaining four cases were from women between 18 and 39, according to a county press release.
Two of the new cases were from Egg Harbor Township, while Buena Borough, Estell Manor, Galloway, Linwood and Pleasantville each had one.
COVID-19 has been confirmed in 3,656 Atlantic County residents, to date, with 2,057 having been cleared as recovered.
Statewide, Gov. Phil Murphy announced five new COVID-related deaths Sunday and 378 new positive cases.
The transmission rate — a statistic state health officials have used to determine how quickly the virus spreads — dropped for the seventh straight day but remained above the standard benchmark of 1. According to state COVID-19 data, the transmission rate, as of Sunday, was 1.03. Last week, the rate spiked to a four-month high of 1.49.
The drastic increase in the transmission rate led Murphy to impose new restrictions on indoor gatherings.
The total number of New Jersey residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 184,773. The state has reported 14,021 confirmed deaths and 1,853 probable fatalities related to the coronavirus.
