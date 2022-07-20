 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT woman injured in Weymouth Township crash

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Estell Manor Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported to State Police at 5:19 p.m. Responding units found a Chevrolet Cavalier and Toyota Rav 4 had crashed at the scene, Trooper Brandi Slota said on Wednesday.

The Cavalier was traveling west on Eighth Avenue when it entered the road's intersection with Cape May Avenue, striking the northbound Rav 4, Slota said.

The Cavalier's driver, Suzanne Jones, 53, sustained serious injuries in the collision, Slota said, adding that the nature of Jones' treatment is unclear.

The Rav 4's driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, Slota said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

