EHT traffic advisories for next week

Egg Harbor Township has a handful of traffic plans set for the week beginning Monday, June 28 to aide N.J. Turnpike Authority as it conducts roadwork.
•
Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
•
From June 28 to July 1, a one-lane, alternation traffic pattern between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. pending weather. Zion Road:
•
Steelmanville Road: From June 28 to July 1, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern between Ocean Heights Ave. and Blackman Road between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. pending weather.
•
From June 28 to July 1, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Steelmanville and Blackman roads between 6 a.m. and four p.m. pending weather. Ocean Heights Ave.:
GALLERY: Egg Harbor Township High School 2021 graduation
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
The Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class of 2021 is led into the football stadium for graduation.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
Matthew Strabuk, for The Press
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
061721-pac-nws-ehthsgrad
On June 16 2021, the Egg Harbor Township High School graduating class held its commencement ceremony inside the football stadium.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.