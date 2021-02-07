EHT school official resigns after 2019 drug charge conditionally dismissed

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A school administrator who has been on leave since last year after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia resigned from the district last month.
The school board accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent John F. Davis during its meeting Jan. 26, as part of a consent agenda that included several personnel items.
“The BOE accepted the resignation of Mr. John Davis. We will be filling the position as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Kimberly A. Gruccio in a statement. “(Former district superintendent Phil) Heery serves us on an as-need basis until the position is filled.”
Davis’ attorney, Christopher St. John, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Davis was charged in March 2020 in Atlantic County Superior Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to turn over the drugs to police related to an incident at his Egg Harbor Township home in October 2019.
New Jersey Superior Court records show that the case was remanded to Egg Harbor Township Municipal Court and the indictable offense of third-degree possession of methamphetamine was administratively dismissed.
Municipal court records show that Davis’ case was conditionally discharged on Oct. 22, 2020, on only one of the three initial charges: failure to turn over drugs to police, which is a disorderly persons offense.
A conditional discharge is a form of pre-trial intervention available to first-time offenders in drug-related disorderly persons offenses and does not carry a criminal conviction.
Davis must complete a supervisory term imposed by the judge, in this case 12 months, to have charges dismissed. He also paid an $833 fine.
Davis was put on a paid administrative leave of absence by the school board in July, backdated to March 27 through Aug. 31. At that same meeting, the board approved Heery as interim assistant superintendent at $450 per day from July 22 through June 30, 2021.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.