An Egg Harbor Township school administrator is facing drug-related charges in municipal court after police responded to his home for a report of a burglary and fire last year.
John F. Davis, 41, the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary education, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to turn over the drugs to police. A court date has not yet been scheduled.
“We look forward to having this matter handled in municipal court, and we look forward to all the facts coming to light,” said Davis’ attorney, Christopher St. John.
Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio declined to comment on the charges and status of Davis’ employment, citing personnel matters.
The Board of Education approved a paid, administrative leave of absence for Davis at its July 21 meeting. The leave was backdated to March 27 and extended through Aug. 31.
At that same meeting, the board approved former district superintendent Philip Heery as interim assistant superintendent at $450 per day from July 22 through June 30, 2021.
Heery retired from the district in 2009 and most recently served as the interim principal of the Davenport Elementary School in the district for the first half of the last school year.
Davis came to the Egg Harbor Township School District in 2017 from the Port Republic School District where he served as chief school administrator.
In 2020, he earned a salary of $133,761, according to state pension records.
Davis’ charges stem from an incident on Oct. 23, 2019, where, according to redacted police records obtained via an Open Public Records Act request, police were called to his home for a reported fire and burglary.
As they checked the home, police reported that they found two glass hookahs filled with orange Gatorade on a bathroom vanity.
According to the report, Davis told police “who they belonged to” and stated someone, whose name is redacted, was smoking marijuana from the hookahs on the previous night.
The report states the hookahs were taken for evidence and the school district was notified.
The complaint summons against Davis states that lab testing confirmed the hookah contained methamphetamine residue.
According to the New Jersey Superior Court records, Davis was formerly charged on March 23, but the case was dismissed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on March 30. It was remanded to Egg Harbor Township municipal court, at which time a previous charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
