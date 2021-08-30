EHT police shoot dog that charges at officer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police shot and injured a dog that lunged at an officer in the La Costa Lakes section of Egg Harbor Township Saturday night, police said Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a serious dog bite and found a 40-year-old female from Atlantic City who had been bitten on the back of her head, arm, and lower back.

Detective Rich Vogt and Officer Logan Schettig helped the bite victim, who was treated on-scene by EHT EMS and taken via ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officer Ed Bertino located what he believed to be the responsible dog near the intersection of Coronado and Bonita drives.

Bertino also found a 51-year-old female on the ground nearby, appearing to be suffering from a head injury. As he attempted to help the injured woman, the canine growled and then charged at Bertino, who shot it.

The dog ran and was found near its owner’s residence and taken to a veterinary hospital, police said. On Monday the dog, known as “Kiko,” was undergoing surgery.

Police later found out that the woman with the head injury was attempting to recover the dog for someone she knew, but fell and struck her head while doing so.

"This entire incident and the chain of events leading up to it are just so unfortunate for everyone involved," the police said in the press release.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.