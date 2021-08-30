 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHT police shoot dog that charges at officer
0 comments
top story

EHT police shoot dog that charges at officer

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police shot and injured a dog that lunged at an officer in the La Costa Lakes section of Egg Harbor Township Saturday night, police said Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a serious dog bite and found a 40-year-old female from Atlantic City who had been bitten on the back of her head, arm, and lower back.

Detective Rich Vogt and Officer Logan Schettig helped the bite victim, who was treated on-scene by EHT EMS and taken via ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officer Ed Bertino located what he believed to be the responsible dog near the intersection of Coronado and Bonita drives.

Bertino also found a 51-year-old female on the ground nearby, appearing to be suffering from a head injury. As he attempted to help the injured woman, the canine growled and then charged at Bertino, who shot it.

The dog ran and was found near its owner’s residence and taken to a veterinary hospital, police said. On Monday the dog, known as “Kiko,” was undergoing surgery.

Police later found out that the woman with the head injury was attempting to recover the dog for someone she knew, but fell and struck her head while doing so.

"This entire incident and the chain of events leading up to it are just so unfortunate for everyone involved," the police said in the press release.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News