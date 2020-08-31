An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a residential fire in Lakewood Township.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a release that 25-year old Jamal Preston has also been charged with four counts of aggravated arson for the Aug. 22 fire they believe he purposely set at the residence while it was occupied by three people.
The Prosecutor's Office said after an investigation by its Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, the Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the county Fire Marshall's Office and the New Jersey State Fire Marshals K-9 Unit, it was determined that Preston used an ignitable liquid and open flame to set the fire. Preston is currently housed in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.