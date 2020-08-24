ATLANTIC CITY— An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested on Friday with a backpack containing a handgun and drugs on the Boardwalk, police said.
Just before 4 p.m., officers Diamond Fuentes and Sangenys Estrella-Garcia were on foot patrol in the area of South Carolina Avenue on the Boardwalk when they observed Curtis Drinks,24, rolling a marijuana cigarette. The Atlantic City Police Department has received numerous citizen complaints regarding the use of marijuana on the Boardwalk where smoking is prohibited.
Upon seeing the officers approaching, Drinks put a baggie into his backpack and then removed a bag of marijuana from his pocket and dropped it over the railing on to the beach. Drinks was taken into custody.
While searching Drinks’ backpack, officers located a handgun, ammunition, 100 bags of heroin, 59 grams of marijuana, and four grams of cocaine.
Drinks was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts each of possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon and contempt of court.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
