EHT issues traffic advisories for next week
EHT issues traffic advisories for next week

Atlantic County announced a series of detours that will impact traffic starting Monday.

A full detour will be in place on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. From Tuesday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. 

From Monday to Friday, Steelmanville Road will see a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Monday to Friday, Ocean Heights Avenue will have a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern between Steelmanville and Blackman roads. Times are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

All traffic advisories are weather permitting. A complete list can be found at aclink.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

