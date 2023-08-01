EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers and township police unveiled a new HERO Campaign-branded patrol vehicle Tuesday during the township’s National Night Out celebration at Veterans Memorial Park.

The vehicle is one of many HERO-branded police cars throughout South Jersey, intended to remind those who see it of the importance of sober driving and using designated drivers.

“While our partnership with each participating police department is important, it is especially meaningful for our family to have this HERO vehicle on the streets of EHT, our hometown, where John grew up,” said Bill Elliott, father of the namesake of the HERO Campaign, in a news release. “The timing for this HERO patrol vehicle to make its debut at National Night Out was fantastic. So many community members will see these HERO-wrapped vehicles and be reminded to be or use a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

John Elliott graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School as class president in 1996. The 22-year-old naval officer was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. He was driving home from Annapolis, Maryland, for his mother’s birthday at the time of his death. The Elliotts and friends established the HERO Campaign to promote the use of designated drivers.

The EHT HERO patrol vehicle is a Ford Explorer that has been wrapped with the HERO Campaign’s blue and yellow logo and slogan, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver.” The vehicle will be driven on traffic duty, to special events and to area schools, according to the campaign.

“We are excited to join the other municipalities throughout the state in sending the designated driver message to the thousands of motorists that pass through our town,” said police Capt. Stephen Slusarski. "This will be an important reminder to always have a designated driver when consuming alcoholic beverages.”

The HERO Campaign’s vehicle wrap program is expanding through a grant from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. Egg Harbor Township joins what is now a 20-vehicle fleet of HERO-branded patrol/emergency vehicles from municipalities throughout southern New Jersey. Atlantic City, Evesham Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Little Egg Harbor Township, Lower Township, Margate, Middle Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Longport, Sea Girt, Sea Isle City, Pleasantville, Ventnor and Vineland also have HERO vehicles in service. Another will soon be unveiled in Somers Point, according to the campaign.

In addition to Egg Harbor Township’s new HERO-wrapped police vehicle, the township’s EMS Humvee also has a HERO wrap. The HERO Campaign also recently completed a wrap of a police highway safety trailer.

For more information visit herocampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.

