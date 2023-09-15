A replacement of the Lakes Creek Bridge in Egg Harbor Township will cause a full detour for about three months, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
Beginning Monday, a full detour will be in effect on Bevis Mill Road between School House Lane and Robert Best Road for reconstruction and replacement of the bridge.
Local residents and businesses will have access to their properties, officials said in a news release. Police will be available to assist.
Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and exercise caution.
Meanwhile, in Hammonton, a lane shift will be in effect Sunday in the westbound lane of Third Street at Fairview Avenue from 6 a.m. to noon for drainage repair work.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
