EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A partial closure on English Creek Avenue is scheduled for Friday, Atlantic County officials said.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Dogwood Avenue and High School Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for asphalt driveway installations.
Delays are expected. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.