An Egg Harbor Township man Wednesday admitted to engaging in large-scale fraud through his car dealership.
Afzal Khan, 38, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to an indictment charging him with wire fraud, according to a news release from District of New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
The release states that from at least December 2013 to September 2014, Khan, through his Ramsey-based dealership, Emporio Motor Group, engaged in acts to defraud customers and lenders. Khan obtained loans from the auto finance division of a large bank that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was sill responsible. He also obtained loans from the bank for cars that were delivered, but for which neither he nor Emporio had the title.
As a result, the purchasers of the cars were liable for the loans, but could not register the cars.
Khan admitted that his actions cost the bank at least $550,000. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled to Dec. 17.
Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI’s Newark Division, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Denahan, with the investigation leading to Wednesday's guilty plea. He also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ramsey Police Department for their assistance.
