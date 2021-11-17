EHT Committee discusses Central Municipal Court with county officials at special meeting

William Reynolds, who works as a prosecutor in several municipalities across Atlantic County, attended Wednesday’s meeting. During a public comment portion, Reynolds said he wanted to make sure that prosecutors at the county court had relationships with the people they serve and the local police to ensure everyone had a fair experience in municipal court. Illustrating his point, he recalled how, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he and municipal court staff had to do painstaking work with individual plaintiffs and defendants to ensure they could access Zoom for virtual court.

Reynolds said Wednesday he would be meeting with county officials later to further discuss the central court. He added he wished the county had reached out to relevant figures, such as himself and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, earlier, and helped plan how they would best give people access to the new court.

“We could have all met, six, eight months ago,” Reynolds said. “The biggest concern is our public.”

Members of the committee had many of their questions answered at the meeting, and appeared to leave feeling satisfied with the answers provided by the county. There was even considerable enthusiasm at the meeting over the central court being able to expand social services.