EHT Committee approves ordinance to expand campground access during closures

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Township Committee voted Wednesday to adopt Ordinance 37, which expanded weekend openings at private campgrounds in November and allowed greater accessibility during offseason closures.
Wednesday's meeting was to amend Chapter 6, Section 86-8, which reads:
- All campgrounds shall be closed annually for use by campers between Dec. 1 and the last day of February.
- Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, campgrounds may only be opened noon Friday to 8 a.m. Monday, and noon the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to 8 a.m. that following Monday.
- No licensee shall permit overnight occupancy of any campsite during closure.
- Upon notification, a licensee may grant access to the campground for the period of closure during normal business hours for maintenance, sales or any financially related business.
The ordinance would increase access during that period, but how much time was not specified at the meeting. Committee members Joe Cafero, Ray Ellis, Laura Pfrommer and Paul Hodson all voted yes. Andrew Parker was absent and did not vote.
No one from the township spoke during the public portion.
