EHT administrator facing 2019 drug charges resigns

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A school administrator who has been on leave since last year after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia quietly resigned from the district last month.

The school board accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent John F. Davis during its meeting Jan. 26, as part of a consent agenda that included several personnel items.

“The BOE accepted the resignation of Mr. John Davis. We will be filling the position as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Kimberly A. Gruccio in a statement. “(Former district superintendent Phil) Heery serves us on an as-need basis until the position is filled.”

Davis’ attorney, Christopher St. John, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis was charged in March 2020 in Atlantic County Superior Court with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to turn over the drugs to police related to an incident at his Egg Harbor Township home in October 2019.

New Jersey Superior Court records show that the case was remanded to Egg Harbor Township municipal court and the indictable offense of third-degree possession of methamphetamine was administratively dismissed.