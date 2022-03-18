EHC residents' defense of city lake, park a Pinelands "thumbs up" for 2021

A citizens' revolt against local government's plan to develop part of the 400-acre Egg Harbor City Lake Park was a positive highlight of 2021 for the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

The nonprofit group gave a "thumbs up" to the effort in its 2022 State of the Pinelands report, showcasing how residents opposed designating the park as an area in need of redevelopment so Tackle Direct could build a warehouse there.

"People showed up, organized and made their voices heard," PPA Policy Advocate Rhyan Grech said at a Friday press conference on the report.

Residents convinced the governing body to change its mind and reject the proposal, she said, preserving open space for public enjoyment and natural habitat.

And Waterford Township turned down a proposal to turn the old Atco Raceway into an auto auction, according to the report. If built, the auction would have stored damaged vehicles on gravel directly above the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer.

PPA calls itself the watchdog for the 1.1-million acres Pinelands National Reserve.

Egg Harbor City is one of 56 municipalities located in part or entirely within the Reserve, Grech said.

PPA has been providing annual reports on the Pinelands since 2007, said Jaclyn Rhoads, assistant executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

"We want to make sure government entities are doing their work upholding the integrity of the comprehensive management plan and protecting native habitats," Rhoads said.

The Pinelands Commission is an independent state agency that oversees development. Its mission is to "preserve, protect, and enhance the natural and cultural resources of the Pinelands National Reserve, and to encourage compatible economic and other human activities consistent with that purpose."

On the negative side, Gov. Phil Murphy got a "thumbs down" for dropping a state payment in lieu of taxes fund for municipalities with a large amount of protected lands to $6.5 million this fiscal year from $10 million last year.

"It is funding townships receive to compensate for their open space and preserved lands," Grech said, much of which is state parkland or forest.

Such lands are tax exempt, but in towns like Bass River Township they make up a huge percentage of the municipality. The state PILOT helps make up for lack of ratables, Grech said

Murphy had increased it to $10 million for the first time last year, Grech said, so the decision to drop it back to $6.5 million was unexpected.

PPA is hopeful it will be restored to $10 million, she said.

"At a time when New Jersey has such surplus, $3.5 million is a relatively easy ask," Grech said.

A Murphy spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Grech said PPA also believes the Department of Environmental Protection has not yet found a way to protect public lands from misuse, especially from illegal off road vehicle damage.

Damage from illegal ATVs and other vehicles has been a particularly serious problem at Wharton State Forest, which spans parts of Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties.

Only vehicles registered for on-road use are allowed on Wharton's dirt roads, but people for years have been riding ATVs and other off road vehicles there, damaging pond areas and habitats of endangered snakes and plants.

That's important to protect the 17 trillion gallons of fresh water in the Kirkwood Cohansey aquifer under the Pinelands, she said.

Grech said it was particularly worrisome that the Pinelands Commission for the first time last year allowed development to take place in Manchester Township that will destroy habitat of the endangered Northern Pine Snake.

The developer must preserve other habitat of the snake outside of the Pinelands, she said, but the snakes living on site will be lost.

The group also called for the state to hire a new executive director for the Pinelands Commission, after the death last year of long-time Executive Director Nancy Wittenberg.

The 2022 State of the Pinelands Report is available online at www.PinelandsAlliance.org or by visiting the Alliance headquarters at 17 Pemberton Road, Southampton, Burlington County. Call 609-859-8860 for more information.

