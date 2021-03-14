EHC Council votes to sell water and wastewater utility

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council agreed at its meeting on Thursday to cede control of its water and wastewater facilities to the New Jersey American Water Company Inc.

Seven members of council supported the sale while Councilperson Donna Heist recused herself from the vote and Councilman Karl Timbers cast the lone dissenting vote. Two-thirds of the council, or six members, were needed to vote in the affirmative for the sale to pass.

Timbers urged council to table the resolution on the sale.

“The funds we will receive from the CARES Act, as well as potential revenue as the result of the legalization of marijuana could potentially be used to support the infrastructure,” he said. “These variables did not exist before the city began negotiations to sell the utility. If we sell the water system, it’s gone forever.”

City Engineer Ryan McGowan helped to negotiate the agreement.

“If we didn’t make this sale, we would need to raise rates seven to eight percent just to skate by,” he said. “There is no path forward for rates to go down. Instead, residents will receive a five percent reduction in rates.”