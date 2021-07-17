EHC Council introduces cannabis regulations

The proposed ordinance in Egg Harbor City allows for six marketplace categories of licensed businesses. They include cultivator license for facilities involved in growing and cultivating cannabis; manufacturer license for manufacturing, preparation and packaging of cannabis items; wholesaler license for obtaining and selling cannabis items for later resale by other licensees; distributor license for businesses involved in transporting cannabis in bulk from one licensed cultivator to another licensed cultivator or cannabis items in bulk from any type of licensed cannabis business to another; retailer license for locations at which cannabis items and related supplies are sold to consumers; and delivery license for businesses providing courier services for consumer purchases that are fulfilled by a licensed cannabis retailer in order to make deliveries of the purchased items to a consumer, and which service would include the ability of a consumer to make a purchase directly through the cannabis delivery service which would be presented by the delivery service for fulfillment by a retailer and then delivered to a customer.