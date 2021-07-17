EHC Council introduces cannabis regulations

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance at its meeting Thursday establishing six marketplace classes of licensed cannabis businesses.
The proposed ordinance is in response to state legislation.
Under the N.J. Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns have until Aug. 21 — 180 days from the adoption of the state law — to create any local enforcement structure. Towns that do not act by then will be governed by the state’s law.
The proposed ordinance in Egg Harbor City allows for six marketplace categories of licensed businesses. They include cultivator license for facilities involved in growing and cultivating cannabis; manufacturer license for manufacturing, preparation and packaging of cannabis items; wholesaler license for obtaining and selling cannabis items for later resale by other licensees; distributor license for businesses involved in transporting cannabis in bulk from one licensed cultivator to another licensed cultivator or cannabis items in bulk from any type of licensed cannabis business to another; retailer license for locations at which cannabis items and related supplies are sold to consumers; and delivery license for businesses providing courier services for consumer purchases that are fulfilled by a licensed cannabis retailer in order to make deliveries of the purchased items to a consumer, and which service would include the ability of a consumer to make a purchase directly through the cannabis delivery service which would be presented by the delivery service for fulfillment by a retailer and then delivered to a customer.
The proposed ordinance also stipulates that one retail cannabis establishment can be included on both Philadelphia Avenue and the White Horse Pike while the other uses will be permitted in the industrial use or purpose zones.
A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the next council meeting on Aug. 12.
Council also unanimously passed a $100,000 capital bond ordinance, $80,000 of which is earmarked for repaving and reconstruction of various city roads and parking lots. The remaining $20,000 is for improvements to the Egg Harbor City Lake Dam.
The governing body also voted unanimously to extend the agreement with Mark Emmer to continue to serve as Public Safety Director for another six months through Dec. 31.
