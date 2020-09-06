EGG HARBOR CITY — When two bank branches and a hardware store closed in the business district in the city this spring, Howard Sefton began to worry.
Sefton, the owner of Captain Howards Bait and Tackle on Philadelphia Avenue, was afraid the closings would cause a domino effect.
“There’s been some grumblings from other businesses,” he said. “There’s always a little bit of concern, but you just got to persevere, do the best you can.”
The closings, at least for the two bank branches, were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attempts to reach someone at the hardware store for comment were unsuccessful.
OceanFirst bank, the bank Sefton used, closed its branch on May 15.
“Over the past several years, OceanFirst has invested in enhanced digital platforms for our customers — especially during the recent pandemic,” said Jill Apito Hewitt, director of investor relations and corporate communications for the bank, in an email.
“We made this decision to close the branch after significant analysis of the customers’ banking habits. Most of the activity at the Egg Harbor City branch was very transactional. Although we closed the branch on May 15, we added an interactive teller machine at the site so customers can continue to access their accounts and complete transactions there even after the traditional branch closed.”
Wells Fargo closed its city branch “as part of our enterprise-wide decision to temporarily reduce the number of bank branches that we operated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Crystal Dundas, vice president of corporate communications for the bank’s northeast region. “Since then, we have decided not to reopen this branch and encourage our customers to use our Pomona branch, which is nearby.”
If Sefton needs rolls of quarters, which he used to get at OceanFirst Bank, he now has to go to the car wash to exchange bills for coins, or sometimes go to the nearby diner.
“I’ve got to run all over the place,” he said. “Instead of me going around the corner to get my change, I’ve got to drive 10 miles to Galloway Township. That’s too far.”
His wife, Robin Sefton, who is a councilwoman in the city, said council is putting forth efforts to revitalize and redevelop the business district.
“We have been trying to see if the bank has any interest in coming (back),” she said. “I think that everything just wants to go virtual. I don’t think they want to have tellers anymore.”
Robin said she and Howard were going to close the bait shop last year, but decided to reopen knowing people would get outside during the pandemic.
“I thought, ‘We’ve got all of this stuff, we might as well open again,’” she said. “In the beginning, when the virus hit, that’s all you could do is go fishing.”
For Crossroads Bar & Grill owner Chris Georgio, the pandemic has been a “double whammy,” explaining that summer time in the city is typically the slowest season.
“If you have the opportunity to go outside and eat, your first thought isn’t to go to Egg Harbor City and basically eat in the parking lot,” he said. “You’re almost opening up to lose money, but you don’t want to lose any momentum that you have, if you had any.”
Since reopening for outdoor dining, the bar is only open four days a week, Wednesday through Saturday. Now that indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity, he may reopen indoors this week with limited hours.
Another eatery hit hard in the city is Leatherhead Pub.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control we are temporarily closing Leatherhead,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said Aug. 3, the most recent post.
The restaurant did not return requests for comment.
The pub temporarily closing is a double-edged sword for Georgio.
“It’s nice being the only destination, but it’s not nice being the only destination too, because you need that flow of more than one thing to do in the city,” he said. “Now we’re the only place left.”
Council members, such as Angelo Lello, have been in contact with businesses and are trying to help in any way they can.
“I don’t know if the effects are going to be long term,” Lello said. “I think it’s just going to take a little bit of recovery.”
To help the businesses, Lello said the city is waiving late fees on business’ water and tax bills.
“Your hands are kind of tied because what really can you do?” Georgio said. “Unless we can find a way to bring more people to Egg Harbor City.”
But going into fall, with sports resuming, he holds out hope for his bar.
“If you and your friends want to go out, you might stay local instead of going to Atlantic City or a beach bar,” he said.
