As grocery store prices continue to climb, more customers are considering local options to buy eggs.

Kyle Smith, who operates a farm in Williamstown, Gloucester County, said he is seeing more customers for “everything from eggs to seed — just everything in general.”

Egg prices have jumped in recent months while inflation continues to keep food prices high. To avoid shelling out more at grocery stores for eggs, local shoppers are increasingly enticed to buy from nearby farmers, raising demand for locally produced eggs that usually cost the same as ones in stores but are sometimes fresher, Smith said.

“The price is equaling out,” said Smith, who grew up in Egg Harbor Township.

Egg prices have jumped because of a strong avian flu outbreak killing off about 43 million egg-laying hens. The outbreak has left the industry without enough birds to produce eggs for harvest, sending prices upward.

The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier.

Relief may be on the way, based on recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wholesale prices have dropped from their highs entering the year, a report from the USDA says. There’s also a weakened demand, likely from resistance to record-high prices.

For the week of Feb. 10, the wholesale price on the New York market for a large carton of shelled shell eggs delivered to retailers decreased $0.36 to $2.31 per dozen. In the major Midwest production region, prices for large, white, shell eggs brought to warehouses decreased $0.40, to $2.65 per dozen, the report states.

But the National Chicken Council warns that prices could increase again by Easter if something is not done. U.S. chicken producers want to do their part to bring down current soaring egg prices by selling their 400 million surplus eggs to food producers. But first they have to convince the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to change the rule that prevents eggs laid by chickens in the meat industry to be used for human consumption.

“Already faced with record egg prices, consumers might be hit even harder in their wallets as we head into the Easter season unless FDA provides us with a pathway to put these eggs to good use,” said Ashley Peterson, the trade group’s senior vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs.

Smith’s farm churns out eggs and other products, sending them throughout the region. Eggs that are produced are placed in reused cartons fitted with orange stickers with the farm’s name and website.

Local fans hit the supermarket hard to prepare for Super Bowl EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The ShopRite in English Creek buzzed with excitement Sunday, with peop…

The C.R.O.P.S. store at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City is working on selling Smith’s eggs upon approval from the local health department, hoping to have them ready for local shoppers by spring.

The nonprofit’s store, which opened last year, specializes in selling locally grown products. Egg-sale approval will expand on the nonprofit’s goal of bolstering the local food market, supplying customers with fresh options that both feed local people and support the local economy, said Alicia Newcomb, C.R.O.P.S. executive director.

Newcomb sees local farming as a way for Americans to steer themselves away from high prices.

“There’s just no easy route to getting it (local food),” Newcomb said. “Those pathways need to be built up better.”

Within the past few months, Smith and other small farming operations have seen more demand from customers looking for relief from grocery store prices.

Smith’s eggs range from $5 to $6 per dozen, he said. He typically sells his eggs to local restaurants, but both businesses and individual customers are coming to him more frequently.

South Jersey restaurants brace for rush of Super Bowl customers The last time the Philadelphia Eagles played in the Super Bowl, Juliano’s Pub and Grill in E…

In the months since egg prices increased, Smith said, more people are choosing local eggs because they sometimes are fresher than ones sold by grocery retailers.

The problem is agriculture is slow, Smith said. Unlike large-scale farming operations able to fit birds in extensive buildings, Smith has to work off a smaller chicken roster, planning his season early, he said.

That, in turn, leaves him incapable of meeting demand.

“You have to have a fertilized egg to lay an egg that’s going to be the pullet (young hen) that’s going to lay an egg for you,” Smith said. “So you’re talking about almost a two-year process of trying to get eggs on somebody’s plate. That’s the issue I think that us, as farmers, deal with that the regular community and consumers are blind to or don’t understand.”

To help sell their products, customers will buy monetary shares of a local farm, in return getting a portion of the product for what they invest. This is known as community supported agriculture, or CSA.

Last year, Smith sold egg CSAs for $158, covering buyers for six months. This year’s prices should be calculated in the near future, he said.

Egg Harbor Township man arrested in Absecon home invasions ABSECON — An Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested in a series of attempted home invasio…

Based on USDA data from 2020, 7,244 American farms sold their products directly to customers using those shares, bringing in $225 million, or about 7.75% out of $2.9 billion in direct-to-consumer sales.

Smith said CSA sales can get eggs to families and customers for better prices throughout the agriculture season.

“You’re an investor in the farmer in the front end of the season so they can cover all of their costs,” Newcomb said.

Smith said he prioritizes helping the community, adding farming is a side business for him while he serves in the military.

If egg prices continue to stay higher than usual, many local farmers may consider raising their CSA rates, Smith said.

“The demand is always going to be there, but those families that need those eggs at a reasonable price, they’re always going to be there, too,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.