EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A driver and passenger were sent to the hospital on Wednesday night after their car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Devin Hoyle, 26, of Atlantic City, and a female passenger were northbound on Westcoat Road around 10 p.m. when their 2002 Saturn Vue smashed into a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox heading westbound, police said Thursday in a news release.
The Equinox's driver, Jared Rosenburg, a 49-year-old township resident, sustained minor injuries, police said. Rosenburg was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus.
Both Hoyle and his passenger were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for severe injuries, police said.
The female passenger's name was not released Thursday.
The crash is being investigated by township police. The roadway was closed for about three hours while the scene was cleared.
A police car was stationed to prevent traffic on Delilah Road from turning onto Westcoat. Several other emergency vehicles and a spotlight were also on scene. Farmington firefighters aided in the response.
