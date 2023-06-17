EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey has been working to promote transparency by requiring its police officers to wear body-worn cameras, but not all departments, including the township’s, have had a quick rollout of the devices.

Citing a need for community trust and expanding public safety, former state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal authorized a directive in 2021 requiring that all uniform patrol officers be equipped with body-worn cameras. That directive builds off a pair of bills Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in 2020.

The state, in the past few years, has moved to have cameras worn on all of its nearly 33,000 officers in 530 departments.

As of March, the Attorney General’s Office’s most recent update, 23 New Jersey agencies were not in full compliance with the directive, said Michael Symons, a spokesperson for the agency.

The township is now coming in line with the state mandates.

“All but a handful of officers are now equipped with the body-worn cameras,” Lt. Cherie Bergen said. “It is my understanding that (those) not equipped at this time are either out on injury, military or some other type of leave. Upon their return, they will receive the cameras and refresher training for the same.”

Results of a survey released by the Attorney General’s Office in September 2020 showed 70% of departments and agencies in Atlantic County have body-worn cameras, with Cape May and Cumberland counties at 85% and 80%, respectively.

Under the legislation signed by Murphy, every uniformed state, county and municipal patrol law enforcement officer is required to wear the cameras, and those devices are to be activated while responding to a call for service or initiating a public encounter.

In signing the legislation, Murphy called them “a wise all-around investment in public safety and justice.”

According to data from township police, the force has 103 functioning cameras. It has 69 patrol cars, 42 of which have dashboard cameras.

Bergen cited a delay in purchasing devices and a need for officer training as the reason the department had delays in meeting the state mandate.

Administrative personnel and detectives, who mostly assume office-related work, are not required to wear the body cameras daily, Bergen said.

Since the data was provided, Bergen said, 47 dash cameras are now being used in their vehicles’ fleet.

“Vehicles that are operated by detectives or those in administrative positions do not have dash cameras installed in their vehicles,” Bergen said. “Some of the spare vehicles also do not have the dash camera (MDVR as we call it) as they are not required to have them on a construction detail.”

As part of a seven-month investigation, Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations contacted more than 170 law enforcement agencies across most of the U.S. seeking information on topics including diversity, citizen complaints and the use of cameras. Of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.

“Agencies most frequently experienced challenges with obtaining equipment, training of officers, or software and technical needs,” Symons said, explaining various reasons for why the statewide rollout is unfinished.

To help bring law enforcement within state regulations, the Attorney General’s Office awarded more than $57 million in grant funding to support the effort in 2021, Symons said.

“The Attorney General’s Office continues to work with agencies to overcome barriers to compliance in order to promote the transparency and accountability ensured by body cameras,” Symons said.