Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land to receive nationwide TV exposure for the first time

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Storybook Land will receive nationwide TV publicity when the family amusement park appears on "The Great Christmas Light Fight" from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

This will be the first time in the Black Horse Pike amusement park's 65-year history that it has garnered network television exposure.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said Storybook Land Operations Manager Jessica Panetta, who added the park received coverage on South Jersey and from Philadelphia TV stations. "It's never been nationwide. It's pretty cool."

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" is in its eighth season, but the Heavyweights special, which Storybook Land will be a part of, is only in its third year.

Filming took place over three days last year in the 25-acre, 1 million-lights park starting once it turned dark and continuing late into the night, Panetta said.

The TV crew was there when the park was still open to the public, but the bulk of the filming took place during the second of three nights when employees, family and friends were the only ones on site during what is called "reveal night," Panetta said.