 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land to be featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land to be featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

{{featured_button_text}}
12 days of Christmas - Mother Goose

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township decorates for Christmas every year.

 MATTHEW STRABUK / for The Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Storybook Land family amusement park will receive nationwide exposure from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday during “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV 6.

The property’s million lights will be among four places featured in the episode filmed last year for the show’s eighth season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The show is hosted by lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak.

Storybook Land is celebrating its 65th year on the Black Horse Pike.

— Vincent Jackson

SEEN at Storybook Land

1 of 15

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Storybook Land collects for Hurricane relief efforts
Latest Headlines

Storybook Land collects for Hurricane relief efforts

  • Updated

Storybook Land collected cleaning supplies for Hurricane Harvey relief, Monday, Sept. 4. The items were collected by Good Sheppard United Methodist Church and will be sent to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. The committee will make "flood buckets," which are sent to areas affected by major flooding and storm damage. Storybook Land collected enough donations to make about 30 buckets for the relief fund.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News