Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land to be featured on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Storybook Land family amusement park will receive nationwide exposure from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday during “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV 6.
The property’s million lights will be among four places featured in the episode filmed last year for the show’s eighth season.
Support Local Journalism
The show is hosted by lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak.
Storybook Land is celebrating its 65th year on the Black Horse Pike.
— Vincent Jackson
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.