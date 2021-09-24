Egg Harbor Township's Mill Road to reopen Wednesday after extended parkway project

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Mill Road between Patcong Drive and Fire Road will reopen to eastbound traffic Wednesday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said.
For about eight hours Wednesday, while the eastbound detour is being removed, the road will be closed in both directions and all traffic will be detoured, the turnpike authority said in a news release.
Eastbound traffic has been detoured off Mill Road for 10 months as part of the reconstruction and widening of the bridges that carry Garden State Parkway traffic over the road. Construction has reached a stage in which it is no longer necessary to limit traffic to westbound only, so the eastbound detour is being removed and the road reopened in both directions, the authority said.
As construction on the parkway continues, it will be necessary to put the eastbound Mill Road detour in place again, the authority said. Exactly when will depend on the contractor’s schedule and the weather.
