Egg Harbor Township woman takes pictures to honor brother's memory, raise funds for Cape Assist

WOODBINE — Nichole Thompson has a special way of honoring her brother during his birthday month.

Thompson, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her brother Stephen in 2019. This month, Nichole is using her time to celebrate Stephen's life by performing what she calls Random Acts of Kindness, or, for the hashtag-inclined, #RAKforStephen.

Thompson, a professional photographer, held a "mini marathon" photo session over the weekend at Littleworth Tree Farm on Tuckahoe Road. For a $100 donation, participants received a 20-minute photo shoot in front of a wooden backdrop surrounded by festive fall flowers, furniture, fruits, vegetables and trees. Proceeds benefit Cape Assist, a nonprofit substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency in Wildwood.

"Every ounce of energy and love I have poured into this event is for my brother," said Thompson. "No matter how much money I am able to raise or however many people show up, this day is for Stephen."

This is Thompson's first fundraiser, but she said she has always been one to perform random acts of kindness. Whether it be paying for a stranger's coffee or placing flowers on random cars, she said, her goal is to spread kindness in any way she can.

"This is something I hope to continue doing for years to come," said Thompson.