Egg Harbor Township woman takes pictures to honor brother's memory, raise funds for Cape Assist

WOODBINE — Nichole Thompson has a special way of honoring her brother during his birthday month.
Thompson, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her brother Stephen in 2019. This month, Nichole is using her time to celebrate Stephen's life by performing what she calls Random Acts of Kindness, or, for the hashtag-inclined, #RAKforStephen.
Thompson, a professional photographer, held a "mini marathon" photo session over the weekend at Littleworth Tree Farm on Tuckahoe Road. For a $100 donation, participants received a 20-minute photo shoot in front of a wooden backdrop surrounded by festive fall flowers, furniture, fruits, vegetables and trees. Proceeds benefit Cape Assist, a nonprofit substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency in Wildwood.
"Every ounce of energy and love I have poured into this event is for my brother," said Thompson. "No matter how much money I am able to raise or however many people show up, this day is for Stephen."
This is Thompson's first fundraiser, but she said she has always been one to perform random acts of kindness. Whether it be paying for a stranger's coffee or placing flowers on random cars, she said, her goal is to spread kindness in any way she can.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a new centralized hub on the state’s COVID-19 informati…
"This is something I hope to continue doing for years to come," said Thompson.
Thompson is seeking to raise $10,000 for Cape Assist. As of Saturday afternoon, she had raised $4,170 toward her goal.
“Cape Assist is extremely honored to be included in this fundraiser,” Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta said in a news release. “We’re in awe of Nichole’s passion for this community and personal mission to make the world a kinder place.”
Vanessa and Kevin Ovalle, of Ocean City, brought their toddler to the farm Saturday to have his picture taken by Thompson.
"I wanted to do this because I could relate to Nichole, I had also lost my brother to addiction and it hit home when I heard what she was doing to celebrate her brother's life," Vanessa Ovalle said.
To book a photo session with Thompson or to make a direct donation to Cape Assist, visit linktr.ee/nicholethompsonphotography. For more information on the fundraiser, check out Thompson’s Instagram @nicholethompsonphotography, or visit nicholethompsonphotography.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.