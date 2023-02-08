EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit a pole and rolled over along Ocean Heights Avenue Wednesday morning.
Tahreem Rajput, 24, was traveling north on Ocean Heights about 7:40 a.m. when her 2015 Chevrolet Trax crossed into the southbound lane before striking a utility pole, severely damaging it, police said in a news release.
Rajput was helped out of the vehicle by a passerby after it rolled over. She was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for evaluation, police said.
Traffic was detoured around the crash site for about four hours while investigators worked and crews repaired the downed pole, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Traffic citations are pending, police said.
